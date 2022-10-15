Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$2.61. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 7,176 shares traded.
Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of C$103.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dynacor Group
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.
