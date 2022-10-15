Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

DX stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.