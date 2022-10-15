E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.22) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

E.On Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €7.87 ($8.03) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.60 and its 200 day moving average is €9.11. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

