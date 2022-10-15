E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Craig Hallum

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $5.17 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $354,845. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 225,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198,544 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

