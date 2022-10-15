EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 3.4 %

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

