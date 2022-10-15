Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) PT Lowered to $2.75

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Elevate Credit Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.