Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) PT Lowered to $2.75

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Elevate Credit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 94.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

