Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFC opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $704.94 million, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

