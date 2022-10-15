Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $7.25

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE EARN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
