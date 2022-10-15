Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) PT Lowered to $7.25

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE EARN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

