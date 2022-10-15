Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $19.43 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

