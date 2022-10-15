Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,692.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

