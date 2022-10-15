Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

