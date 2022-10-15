Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.09. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 399,647 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00. The company has a quick ratio of 26.43, a current ratio of 36.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.76.
Insider Activity at Energy Fuels
In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total value of C$139,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,346,974.49.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
