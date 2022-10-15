Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.41. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.08 price target (up from C$1.06) on shares of Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.25 million and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39.

In related news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,691,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,743,501.06.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

