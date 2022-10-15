Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $963.98 million, a P/E ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

