Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other analysts have also commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair raised Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,164 shares of company stock worth $8,906,170. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

