Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.72. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.