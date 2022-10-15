Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medtronic plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Medtronic Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.39.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

