Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wipro Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,822,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 6.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 40.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

