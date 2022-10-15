Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

