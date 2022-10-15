Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Eramet Price Performance

Shares of ERMAY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Eramet has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $17.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Eramet Company Profile

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

