Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.26. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 35,667 shares trading hands.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$82.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

