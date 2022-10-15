ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.32

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.90. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 124,008 shares.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,579,482.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 75.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

