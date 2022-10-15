Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.69.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $222.62 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.83 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

