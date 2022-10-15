European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $843.00

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.19) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.52). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.19), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 835.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
