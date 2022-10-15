Evercore ISI Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $34.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.83% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Bumble stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -528.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bumble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

