Evercore ISI Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

