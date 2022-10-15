Evercore ISI Cuts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $24.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

JBGS opened at $18.30 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 328,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 359,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.