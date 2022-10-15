Evercore ISI Cuts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $24.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
JBGS opened at $18.30 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties
In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $592,678.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
