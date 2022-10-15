Evercore ISI Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

