Evercore ISI Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $136.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

CPT opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $109.66 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

