Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Evergy by 102.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $9,485,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Evergy by 374.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.