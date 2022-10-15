Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €18.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €18.80 ($19.18) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of EVK opened at €17.70 ($18.06) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

