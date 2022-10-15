ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 414,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ExlService by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

