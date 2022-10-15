F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.72 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on F.N.B. to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

