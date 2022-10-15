Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.26

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.26 and traded as low as C$9.95. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 17,535 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

