Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 306,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

