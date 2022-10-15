Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 390,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FHI opened at $31.69 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock worth $761,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

