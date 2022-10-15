Financial Comparison: Inrad Optics (INRD) versus The Competition

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, indicating that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.25%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

