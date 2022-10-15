First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.