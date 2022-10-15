First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $46.80 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $1.612 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $6.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.