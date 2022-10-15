First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

