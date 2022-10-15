FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in FirstService by 7.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 35.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after acquiring an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FirstService by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 5.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

FSV stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

