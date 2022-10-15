Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 583,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 565,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,514,000 after acquiring an additional 130,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

