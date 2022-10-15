Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE FBC opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.48. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also

