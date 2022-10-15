Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Flowserve Stock Down 3.1 %

FLS stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.