FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.66. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$26.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.