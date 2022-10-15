Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flywire traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 28,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,097,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.
In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,619,453 shares of company stock valued at $67,392,678. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
