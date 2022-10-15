Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Foran Mining Price Performance
OTC FMCXF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.
About Foran Mining
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foran Mining (FMCXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.