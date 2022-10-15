Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Foran Mining Price Performance

OTC FMCXF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

