FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

