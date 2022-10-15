Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $262.34

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.34 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.57), with a volume of 565,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of £454.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Forterra’s payout ratio is 4,230.77%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

