Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

